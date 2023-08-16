Globetrotters Mini Golf is situated in the walled garden at Tilgate Park and the temporary course will be open until the end of the summer.

The organisers promise fun for all the family. A spokesperson said: “Our nine-hole course is designed to enchant and challenge adventurers of all ages, from little putters to seasoned golf fanatics.”

The course offers ‘an adventure through a range of ancient and modern landmarks’ from the Great Wall of China and the ancient Pyramids of Giza, to the Sydney Opera House and Arc de Triomphe.

The crazy golf course in the walled garden at Tilgate Park in Crawley will be open until Sunday October 1. Photo contributed

The crazy golf course will be open until Sunday October 1. School holiday opening hours are Monday – Sunday from 10am-6pm

Term-time opening hours are:Monday – Thursday: Closed, Friday – Sunday: 10am – 6pm.