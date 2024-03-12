Crew chooses Haywards Heath community centre for location of film about tough subject
On Wednesday, March 6, The Yews Community Centre on Boltro Road hosted the film shoot for Silence, a short piece dealing with the subject of domestic violence.
The crew used several rooms to record their story, which was inspired by true events.
Andrea Ditch, 30, from Sussex, who wrote the script, said: “With a powerful, well written story you can bring such awareness and potentially good change.”
Co-script writer Ben Spencer was there too, along with a small Sussex-based cast.
Andrea has entered the script into the TSL screenplay contest 2024.
Colin Darnell of The Yews Community Partnership Board, said: “Among other things, a variety of support groups and counselling services meet regularly at The Yews and it was fantastic to support Andrea in her project throwing light on this important subject area.”
Coffees and baps for the crew were from Fine Baps on The Broadway in Haywards Heath.