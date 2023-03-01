A major road which has been shut in Pulborough for two months causing chaos for villagers could reopen within weeks.

The A29 London Road was closed in December following a landslide which left debris across the carriageway. The closure has resulted in traffic mayhem, safety fears and a fall-off in trade for local businesses.

But now West Sussex County Council says the road could reopen within a couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It issued a statement following a meeting between villagers and county leaders in Pulborough on Monday which villagers later described as ‘shambolic.’

The A29 in Pulborough has been shut for more than two months

They said they were told that it could be December before the road was fully open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for the council said today: “It is not correct to say that the landslip will not be repaired until December.

"The solution presented (at Monday’s meeting) was that once an agreement had been reached with the landowners, which we are hoping for this week, we will immediately implement temporary repairs which will reopen the road and allow for two way traffic.

"We anticipate this first phase of works taking approximately two weeks to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a further two phases to resolve this, with the complete repair to be completed once a design and programme has been agreed with key local stakeholders.

"Our objective is to have the road open to two way traffic as quickly as possible and maintain that whilst the permanent solution is designed.”

The spokesperson thanked all those who attended the meeting and said: “It was a useful and insightful meeting and we took a lot away from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"West Sussex County Council was not responsible for the organisation of the meeting and understand people’s frustrations at not being able to get into the initial meeting.

"We were unfortunately limited by the size of the room used and more people turned up than was anticipated by the organisers, however a second session was immediately arranged so all could be accommodated on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All questions posed by attendees were answered within the limitations of the information which is currently available for public consumption.