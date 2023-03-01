Reality star Katie Price reveals 'kidnap threats' at her home near Horsham

Reality star Katie Price has spoken out about ‘kidnap threats’ which have led to her shoring up her home near Horsham.

Mum-of-five Katie told of her fears on the TV programme ‘Katie’s Mucky Mansion’ which aired on Channel 4 last night (Tuesday).

The former glamour model is currently renovating her house at Dial Post – once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude – after intruders ransacked the 19-room property three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Channel 4 show, Katie speaks out about having a series of online threats which have prompted her to shore up the perimeter of the mansion. “I have just had three kidnap threats,” she said.

Reality star Katie Price is renovating her 'mucky mansion' near Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV cameras follow Katie as her dad and brother help to put up solid high fencing around the property which has stables, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

The programme is chronicling Katie as she transforms junk-filled rooms into her dream family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality star Katie Price is renovating her 19-room home near Horsham and chronicling her efforts on the Channel 4 show 'Katie Price's mucky mansion'

She has previously revealed how her mansion home had caused her ‘endless heartache.’