Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne

Residents gathered at the Sovereign Centre on Saturday, February 1, to protest the decision to close the Fun Pool and Training Pool at the centre.

The two pools were earmarked for closure last year due to council budget cuts.

The protest was led by local mum-of-two Sarah Turner who hoped the protest would ‘keep the pressure up on the council’ so that the centre would be secure for future generations.

She said: “Today we’ve come together, partially to celebrate the fact that we have got this far, but also to say that we need more from the council.

"A few months ago we had this amazing centre where we have all these pools open and now we’re at the point where we may not have the Fun Pool all year round.

"The Fun Pool isn’t just a ‘fun pool’, it’s a pool for people who have accessibility issues and use that pool for their own health and exercise because they can’t use the other pools, so being closed half of the year isn’t any good for them.

“From now on we want to keep that pressure up until we know that we have got the absolute best we can for the centre and we want to know that it is secured for the long term.

"Three years is three years, it is not secure for the future generations, we need it for my children’s children who need this centre to last.”

She added: "I feel like it’s been rushed and I have a few questions as to why it took the council this long to actually listen to the public.

"I really hope GLL do really great things for the centre because it is so loved by the people in the town.

"I just hope that it is the right decision for the people in the town.”

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde also attended the protest, and said he was committed to help secure the long term future of the Sovereign Centre.

He said: "I learned to swim in the Sovereign Centre, I learned to swim in the Training Pool and then my friends and I would hang around in the Fun Pool.

"I think we’ve got a plan in the immediate term, with the council coming and announcing that an operator will come in and keep the Training Pool open and to get our Fun Pool re-open.

"I want things to go further, I know our community does, and I know for a fact that the council does as well in terms of a long term plan for our Sovereign Centre.

"I will be working with all of them and also with the Government to try and unlock the funding to invest in swimming in Eastbourne and in the Sovereign Centre for the long term.”

1 . Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Photo: staff

2 . Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Photo: staff

3 . Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Crowds join together to protest against swimming pool closures at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne Photo: staff