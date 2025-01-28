Council ‘negotiating agreement’ with new potential tenant to protect Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough Council is negotiating terms with a new potential tenant of the Sovereign Centre.

The potential tenant is social enterprise GLL - whose consumer-facing brand is Better - which operates 140 pools across the UK.

A minimum lease of three years is set to be agreed that would retain the Gala Pool, keep the Training Pool open and enable the Fun Pool to welcome swimmers seasonally, from Spring to October.

The fun pool and training pool at the Sovereign Centre were earmarked for closure last year amid a number of council budget cuts.

The decision was made, despite thousands petitioning against the closure, as Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) tried to make savings of £2.7 million.

The negotiations follow a number of conversations with those who expressed an interest in the Sovereign Centre.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “As a resident who knows and loves the Sovereign Centre, this update is positive news for our pools and positive news for our town.

“Despite council-run pools closing across the country over the last decade due to spiralling costs, councillors have been determined to find the most sustainable solution for the future of the Sovereign Centre.

“The agreement in negotiation with GLL would achieve this, and without taxpayers being charged an unaffordable £300,000 plus every year to plug the gap.

“As a result of these negotiations, the Training Pool will remain open. We will also be reopening the Fun Pool as soon as possible.

“GLL’s excellent track record and considerable experience in the sector proved to us that they have the capacity and financial credibility to take on such an important service on behalf of our town.

"I absolutely know that people in Eastbourne will show their commitment to keeping the pools by using them.

“I’d like to thank all those residents and potential tenants for their contributions to this process - especially to our partners at Wave Active for their continued support and commitment to community sports and leisure in Eastbourne. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them all to develop plans for leisure across Eastbourne in the long term.”

GLL operates more than 250 leisure centres and sports facilities spanning everything from elite competition venues like the Manchester Aquatics Centre to open air pools such as London Fields Lido and small community facilities.

Joseph Rham, GLL’s Customer and Communities Director, said: “We look forward to working with the local community and centre staff to deliver the best possible leisure services at the Sovereign Centre.

“Over the coming weeks we will begin community engagement activities and will also provide more detailed information on programming, memberships and the lessons & courses that will be available through our customer brand BETTER.

“On a personal note, as someone who was brought up in Eastbourne and has spent many hours swimming at the Sovereign Centre, I fully appreciate its importance to local residents and the social value it provides to the health and wellbeing of the local community.”

The news comes after a ‘peaceful protest’ was set to take place against the decision to close two pools at the Sovereign Centre.