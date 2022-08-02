Crown Lane Bike Race

Crown Lane Bike Race is Tuesday highlight of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

A popular Hastings Old Town Carnival Week event takes place today (Tuesday August 7) and will see people attempting to cycle up one of the steepest hills in the Old Town at the fastest time.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:57 am
The Crown Lane Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race takes place from 5.30pm – dusk at the foot of Crown Lane, off All Saints Street.

First held in 1988, the race sees riders attempting to get up the steep street from a standing start on an old butcher’s bike, without losing contact with the saddle.

The race is held in memory of Hastings fisherman and boy-ashore Jimmy Read, who was killed on Hastings beach during the great hurricane of 1987.

Jimmy once won a £10 bet by ascending Crown Lane, while remaining seated on the saddle.

A total of 77 riders took part in the 2018 event with the fasted time recorded being 16.06 seconds.

The Crown pub will be open to keep the crowds refreshed as the riders give it their all.

Crown Lane Bike Race

Crown Lane Bike Race

Crown Lane Bike Race

