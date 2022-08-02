Crown Lane Bike Race is Tuesday highlight of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

The Crown Lane Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race takes place from 5.30pm – dusk at the foot of Crown Lane, off All Saints Street.

First held in 1988, the race sees riders attempting to get up the steep street from a standing start on an old butcher’s bike, without losing contact with the saddle.

The race is held in memory of Hastings fisherman and boy-ashore Jimmy Read, who was killed on Hastings beach during the great hurricane of 1987.

Jimmy once won a £10 bet by ascending Crown Lane, while remaining seated on the saddle.

A total of 77 riders took part in the 2018 event with the fasted time recorded being 16.06 seconds.

The Crown pub will be open to keep the crowds refreshed as the riders give it their all.

Have you read? View pictures from the Nearly on the Beach Concert.

1. Crown Lane Bike Race 2.jpg Crown Lane Bike Race Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales

2. Crown Lane Bike Race 3.jpg Crown Lane Bike Race Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales

3. Crown Lane Bike Race 4.jpg Crown Lane Bike Race Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales