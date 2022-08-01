Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert in pictures

People packed onto the Stade to watch a top line-up of bands and performers at the two day event.

It was free but volunteers were hard at work collecting donations for three local good causes – Pett Level Rescue Boats, Hastings Sea Cadets and Hastings RNLI.

The weather stayed dry for both days and people were up and dancing to bands which included local favourites Soul Town, The Kytes and The Rockitmen.

Organiser Carol Sharpe said: “All the bands, committee, stewards and collectors gave their time for free, and all profits from the weekend go directly to the three very worthwhile charities.”

There are a number of events taking place this week during Old Town Week. For the full list of events visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

