Archie, with his owner Mandy Everley, won the Working group title at Crufts on Friday, March 10.
This qualified them for one of just seven places in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening, a title which more than 19,000 dogs compete for each year.
Proud owner Mandy, who is also a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, said: “I am feeling overwhelmed, I’ve got no words to be quite honest.
"I have been showing this breed for 37 years, following in the footsteps of my mum who passed away, and I really felt that she was there with me today, so it’s very special.“Archie is such a lovely dog to live with. He’s very talkative, he loves his cuddles – I am just so proud of him, I am only a small breeder and wasn’t expecting this today, so it is a dream come true.”
Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts show manager, added: “Many congratulations to Archie and Mandy on winning the Working group title today.
"Earning a spot in the Best in Show final is an incredible achievement and the pair should be extremely proud of the hard work and wonderful bond they demonstrated this evening.“Mandy and Archie really demonstrated a close bond in the ring today and they showed great confidence.”
