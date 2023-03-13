A Chichester woman and her Dobermann have came first place in their breed group at Crufts, and were finalists for the Best in Show.

Archie, with his owner Mandy Everley, won the Working group title at Crufts on Friday, March 10.

This qualified them for one of just seven places in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening, a title which more than 19,000 dogs compete for each year.

Proud owner Mandy, who is also a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, said: “I am feeling overwhelmed, I’ve got no words to be quite honest.

Mandy Everley and Archie.

"I have been showing this breed for 37 years, following in the footsteps of my mum who passed away, and I really felt that she was there with me today, so it’s very special.“Archie is such a lovely dog to live with. He’s very talkative, he loves his cuddles – I am just so proud of him, I am only a small breeder and wasn’t expecting this today, so it is a dream come true.”

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts show manager, added: “Many congratulations to Archie and Mandy on winning the Working group title today.

"Earning a spot in the Best in Show final is an incredible achievement and the pair should be extremely proud of the hard work and wonderful bond they demonstrated this evening.“Mandy and Archie really demonstrated a close bond in the ring today and they showed great confidence.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Mandy and Archie taking part in the Working group title. Crufts 2023 is taking place between the 9th and the 12th March 2023, at the NEC, Birmingham. Please credit: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club Additional images can be downloaded from the Crufts media portal at: https://www.digitalcontentdownload.com/crufts_2023/

For more information, visit: www.crufts.org.uk.

