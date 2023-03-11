Puppy love was in the air at Crufts as a Sussex couple with a passion for dog agility got engaged on the famous green carpet.

Alasdair Newport, from Pyecombe, emerged dressed in a dog costume in front of a sold-out crowd today (Saturday, March 11) before getting down on one knee for Stacey Irwin-Burns.

Stacey has competed at the world’s greatest dog show for nearly a decade with numerous honours, and Alasdair thought the NEC Birmingham showpiece was the perfect place to pop the question – to which she said yes.

Alasdair said: “Stacey competes here, her world is dog agility.

“It’s not mine but I met her at her own dog agility show, so it seemed that Crufts would be the best place that would mean so much for her when we look back on it.

“I thought let’s try a one-off that would mean something to her.”

The couple met at Stacey’s own dog show through a mutual friend in 2018 and have not looked back since, welcoming son Woody into the world in 2019 and hoping he could soon become a member of the Young Kennel Club (YKC).

Stacey boasts an enviable record at the world’s greatest dog show, winning the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Small Agility category in 2014 and YKC Dog of the Year in 2015, before competing for Great Britain in 2022.

The pair even drove all the way to Vienna and back last year to collect a dog, and are planning to build their own dog agility centre – alongside planning their wedding, of course.

Alasdair added: “I am pleased she said yes, now I can relax.

“I told very few people, I made sure the fewest people knew so the leak wouldn’t be there.

“I am dreading the wedding planning now, the cost of it! Luckily this is out the way I have got time to chill and think about that at a later date.”

Alasdair and Stacey.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Crufts is held from March 9 – 12 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets, visit: crufts.org.uk.

