A Crawley woman and her two dogs have impressed judges during their appearance in the opening day of Crufts 2023.

Sian Illingworth, from Crawley, and her seven-year-old Border Collie Agent took part in the agility championship for intermediate/large dogs this morning.

A regular at the annual dog show, Agent completed the agility course in 34.9 seconds with zero faults.

As Agent, whose pedigree name is Zhanisgo’s Secret Agent, sped around the course, Crufts commentator Jim Rosenthal said: “27 and clear, this is good from Sian and from Agent.

Agent

“Little tight right-hander through the tunnel and over the long jump to complete.

“And another very, very good run.”

As the competition commenced, Agent came at eighth place after a short stint in third.

Praising Sian’s handling and Agent’s co-operation, Jim said: “Hopefully you could’ve heard Sian all the way round, talking to the dog, making sure the dog knows exactly what she wants, and it did.”

Kiss

Sian made a second appearance with Agent’s sister, another Border Collie called Kiss, whose pedigree name is Zhanisgo’s Kiss Me Quick.

Jim said: ”Such a consistent handler is Sian.”

“Anything can happen as we’ve already seen.”

Kiss’s performance was described as ‘very, very acceptable’ as she set off around the course.

While Kiss was given five faults for clipping the YuMove, Jim described the seven-year-old Border Collie’s turn as ‘still a very good round.”

The Border Collie ended her turn in 35.3 seconds, which was described as ‘an acceptable time’, and came in 16th place.

