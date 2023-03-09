Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crufts 2023: Crawley woman and her two dogs take part in opening day agility championship

A Crawley woman and her two dogs have impressed judges during their appearance in the opening day of Crufts 2023.

By Megan Baker
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 1:36pm

Sian Illingworth, from Crawley, and her seven-year-old Border Collie Agent took part in the agility championship for intermediate/large dogs this morning.

A regular at the annual dog show, Agent completed the agility course in 34.9 seconds with zero faults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Agent, whose pedigree name is Zhanisgo’s Secret Agent, sped around the course, Crufts commentator Jim Rosenthal said: “27 and clear, this is good from Sian and from Agent.

Most Popular
Agent
Agent
Agent

“Little tight right-hander through the tunnel and over the long jump to complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And another very, very good run.”

As the competition commenced, Agent came at eighth place after a short stint in third.

Praising Sian’s handling and Agent’s co-operation, Jim said: “Hopefully you could’ve heard Sian all the way round, talking to the dog, making sure the dog knows exactly what she wants, and it did.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kiss
Kiss
Kiss

Sian made a second appearance with Agent’s sister, another Border Collie called Kiss, whose pedigree name is Zhanisgo’s Kiss Me Quick.

Jim said: ”Such a consistent handler is Sian.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anything can happen as we’ve already seen.”

Kiss’s performance was described as ‘very, very acceptable’ as she set off around the course.

While Kiss was given five faults for clipping the YuMove, Jim described the seven-year-old Border Collie’s turn as ‘still a very good round.”

The Border Collie ended her turn in 35.3 seconds, which was described as ‘an acceptable time’, and came in 16th place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, Kiss took first place in the Large Kennel Club Championship Final, qualifying the pair to compete at this year’s event.

See here for more news about Sussex dogs at Crufts 2023.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex

Read More
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 13 adorable dogs are all looking for a loving...
Crawley