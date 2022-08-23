Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sian Illingworth, from Crawley, and her six-year-old Border Collie, Kiss, took first place in the Large Kennel Club Championship Final on Saturday, August 13 2022, qualifying the pair to compete at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, in March 2023.

Sian, who has been competing in agility for 18 years, said: “This win is an extra special one as I bred Kiss myself. Unfortunately, the owner I gave Kiss too tragically passed away, so Kiss was returned to me. Her first owner, Sarah, was a good friend and student of mine so this win was in memory of her and her wonderful smile.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day festival, which is supported by Skinner’s, welcomed dogs of every size, shape and breed. Skilled competitors from all over the UK and abroad entered the rings to navigate the jumps, weaves and tunnels.

Crawley dog and owner race to first place at ‘world’s largest agility festival’

Skinner’s dog food’s Ben Skinner said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and competitors of The Kennel Club International Agility Festival. It is wonderful to see everyone enjoying competing at the festival again this year. We are always proud to sponsor this incredible event.

“It is inspiring to see the dedication and skill displayed by all the competitors and their dogs. Everyone who has taken part should be very proud of their achievements in the ring.”

Vanessa McAlpine, Events Executive at The Kennel Club, said: “It is so wonderful to be back at Rutland Showground to welcome many skilled dogs and their handlers who are competing at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

“This year is particularly special as, while the festival went ahead last year, due to travel restrictions we were unable to host international competitors, so we are delighted the UK agility community were finally able to be reunited with their overseas friends.

Crawley dog and owner race to first place at ‘world’s largest agility festival’

“We are always impressed with the talent showcased at the International Agility Festival and this year has been no exception. Congratulations to all!”