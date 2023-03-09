Crufts has announced its support for the Stand Up To Cancer ‘Walkies Challenge’ and is asking owners and their four-legged friends to step up to the challenge of walking 60 miles across the month of April.

Crufts is urging its visitors and competitors to offer their support and participation in the Stand Up To Cancer Walkies Challenge via a huge pledge pawprint, which will be at the event for owners and their four-legged friends to find out more and sign up to the challenge.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for Crufts, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Stand Up To Cancer’s fundraising and the Walkies Challenge at Crufts 2023.

Crufts has announced its support for the Stand Up To Cancer ‘Walkies Challenge’ and is asking owners and their four-legged friends to step up to the challenge of walking 60 miles across the month of April. Image by Mabel Amber from Pixabay.

"Cancer is a cruel disease which affects so many and we hope that Crufts visitors and competitors alike – and any dog-owners watching from home – will pledge their support and step up to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re sure our clever canines at the event will sniff out the opportunity for more ‘walkies’ and pledge their support via our giant pawprint!”

Simon Harrison, Head of Stand Up To Cancer, added: “We’re hugely grateful to Crufts for supporting the Walkies Challenge. We’ve made amazing progress against cancer, but one in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime - which is why fundraising challenges like this one are so crucial.

"Stand Up To Cancer funds pioneering research to get treatments to patients sooner and it’s thanks to the generosity of our supporters that we’re able to continue this work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 per cent of the money raised through the Walkies Challenge will go to Cancer Research UK, in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Interested owners and those who want to sign up can find out more about the Stand Up To Cancer Walkies Challenge by visiting here.

Owners and their canine counterparts will receive a free Stand Up To Cancer t-shirt and a fundraising pack, as well as tips, advice and a challenge certificate from the team at Stand Up To Cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog-walking advice, including during warmer weather, is available on The Kennel Club website.

Over 24,000 dogs are competing at Crufts 2023, which started today and continues all through the weekend at the NEC in Birmingham.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad