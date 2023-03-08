Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 13 adorable dogs are all looking for a loving home

These rescue dogs are looking for loving homes in Sussex. Could one of them be the perfect pet for you?

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:17pm

There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?

Each of these dogs at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are looking for a home.

You can find out more about each of these dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

1. Winnie - two years, three months old

Winnie a lovely dog and has proven herself as a perfect companion on foster weekends. She gets along with other dogs out on walks but needs to be an only dog as like many sighthounds she’s not to be trusted around small furries and tiny dogs.

Photo: Rescue Remedies

2. Laika - four years old

Laika is a happy, friendly girl with a gentle and sweet nature. Her carer said she has the sweetest bounce in her step and her tail wags as she walks along.

Photo: Rescue Remedies

3. Scooby and Yogi - eight years old

Brothers Scooby and Yogi are kind and gentle Lurchers. Their foster carer has described them as 'REALLY loveable' and experts at giving cuddles. They love snuggling upon the sofa, though they are bigger than your average lap dogs, and are also partial to the occasional zoomies.

Photo: Rescue Remedies

4. Rico - three years, seven months

Rico is a friendly XL Bully who lost his home through no fault of his own. He a big dog who is full of fun and popular with walkers at the rescue. He can be strong, but he walks well and is very manageable.

Photo: Rescue Remedies

