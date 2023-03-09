A 15-year-old from Horsham is competing in the world’s greatest dog show this weekend with her beloved Sheepdog and Pomeranian.

Emily Moores, like many dog-lovers and owners today, is off to Birmingham to take part in the world’s greatest dog show.

This will be her sixth year in a row competing, and she said she ‘can’t wait to be back’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said: “I absolutely love showing my dogs because I really enjoy training them and it’s so rewarding to see our training pay off in the ring.

A Horsham 15-year-old is competing in the world’s greatest dog show this weekend with her beloved Sheepdog and Pomeranian.

"I always feel so proud being able to show them off, especially at Crufts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horsham 15-year-old is competing alongside her two dogs Belle, a Shetland Sheepdog, and Tilly the Pomeranian.

This is Belle’s fifth year at Crufts, where she will be competing in the YKC (Young Kennel Club) 12-17 years Pastoral & Working Handling.

Emily described her beloved Sheepdog as ‘quite introverted but incredibly hardworking’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily competing with Shetland Sheepdog Belle.

She said: “[She] will do anything to please me. She absolutely adores showing and gets really excited when I get her show lead out!”

Tilly, however, is the opposite in personality and is ‘super outgoing, confident and makes sure everyone can hear her’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also slightly newer to the dog show, with this year only being her second at Crufts.

Emily added: "Tilly is a real showman and loves to show herself off to everyone, so showing is the perfect thing for her.”

She will be competing in her breed class, against other Pomeranians, and in the YKC Toy Stakes.

Emily said: “I am really looking forward to a fun-filled four days at Crufts where I can do lots of shopping, catch up with all my friends and of course show my dogs!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily is no stranger to winning at Crufts, and we’re sure this year will be no different.

In 2019, aged just 11, Emily came first place with Belle in the YKC junior handling event in the Pastoral and Working Group.

She and Belle also competed in the YKC 6-11 years ‘Groom Through’ competition where they won second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad