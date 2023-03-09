This year’s Crufts will be on from today through to Sunday (March 12).
More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, but only one will be crowned Best in Show – will it be one from Sussex?
You can stay up-to-date on how the Sussex competitors are doing on our website, including this morning’s stunning performance from Sussex’s own Sian Illingworth.
While the popular dog show takes place at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Sussex dog fans can still keep up-to-date from home.
If you’re tuning in on a TV, you can find Crufts on Channel 4 and More 4 in the UK from 3pm every day:
Thursday, March 9 - 3pm-4pm, 8pm-9pm
Friday, March 10- 3pm-4pm, 7.30pm-9pm
Saturday, March 11 - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm
Sunday, March 12 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)
It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18):
Thursday, March 9 - 6.30pm-8pm
Friday, March 10 - 6.30pm-7.30pm
You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4.
If you’re tuning in on a computer or mobile or just can’t get enough of the dog show, you can catch all of the action on the Crufts YouTube channel which has a live-stream of the entire programme.
Throughout the four day event, dogs of all shapes and sizes will be competing in various events, including a brand new, one-off competition.
This is The Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes, which marks the club’s century and a half, and will see the Best in Show winners from the All Breed Championship Dog shows that took place in 2022 invited to take part.
Below is today's full programme for the main arena:
08.15 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Jumping)
09.25 Agility – Championships - Intermediate/Large (Jumping)
10.30 East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team
11.00 Freestyle HTM Competition
12.20 Break
12.55 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)
13.50 Agility - Championships – Intermediate/Large (Agility)
15.10 Flyball Competition - Last 16
15.50 Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
15.55 West Midlands Police Display
16.20 Break
17.00 Agility – Championships – Intermediate/Large Final
17.45 Junior Warrant Competition Final
18.00 Breeders Competition Final
18.25 Gundog Display
18.45 Gamekeepers Competition Final
19.00 The Kennel Club 150th anniversary celebration stakes (presentation of painting to 2022 BIS winner)
19.20 Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation
20.10 Programme ends