Crufts, the world’s greatest dog show, has started today (Thursday, March 9). Here’s how you can up-to-date at home and cheer on our Sussex competitors.

This year’s Crufts will be on from today through to Sunday (March 12).

More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, but only one will be crowned Best in Show – will it be one from Sussex?

You can stay up-to-date on how the Sussex competitors are doing on our website, including this morning’s stunning performance from Sussex’s own Sian Illingworth.

While the popular dog show takes place at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Sussex dog fans can still keep up-to-date from home.

If you’re tuning in on a TV, you can find Crufts on Channel 4 and More 4 in the UK from 3pm every day:

Thursday, March 9 - 3pm-4pm, 8pm-9pm

Friday, March 10- 3pm-4pm, 7.30pm-9pm

Saturday, March 11 - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm

Sunday, March 12 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)

It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18):

Thursday, March 9 - 6.30pm-8pm

Friday, March 10 - 6.30pm-7.30pm

You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4.

If you’re tuning in on a computer or mobile or just can’t get enough of the dog show, you can catch all of the action on the Crufts YouTube channel which has a live-stream of the entire programme.

Throughout the four day event, dogs of all shapes and sizes will be competing in various events, including a brand new, one-off competition.

This is The Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes, which marks the club’s century and a half, and will see the Best in Show winners from the All Breed Championship Dog shows that took place in 2022 invited to take part.

Below is today's full programme for the main arena:

08.15 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Jumping)

09.25 Agility – Championships - Intermediate/Large (Jumping)

10.30 East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team

11.00 Freestyle HTM Competition

12.20 Break

12.55 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)

13.50 Agility - Championships – Intermediate/Large (Agility)

15.10 Flyball Competition - Last 16

15.50 Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

15.55 West Midlands Police Display

16.20 Break

17.00 Agility – Championships – Intermediate/Large Final

17.45 Junior Warrant Competition Final

18.00 Breeders Competition Final

18.25 Gundog Display

18.45 Gamekeepers Competition Final

19.00 The Kennel Club 150th anniversary celebration stakes (presentation of painting to 2022 BIS winner)

19.20 Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation