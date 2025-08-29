Cycle scenic routes while raising funds for a West Sussex dementia charity

Get your bikes out ready for the third year of the Sage House Sportive.

The popular charity cycle event is back on Sunday, September 21, starting once again from Sage House in Tangmere.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham in support of local dementia charity Sage House, the Sportive offers a friendly, welcoming ride for cyclists of all abilities.

This year’s event will continue to feature two scenic routes across the beautiful South Downs and West Sussex countryside – a 50-mile challenge for experienced riders, or a shorter 25-mile route, ideal for those looking for a more relaxed ride.

Pedalling their way to funds for Sage House

Both pedal bikes and e-bikes are welcome, making it a great day out for a wide range of ages and abilities.

With well-marked routes, downloadable Garmin and GPX maps, and a medal for every finisher, the sportive is designed to be enjoyable and accessible for all.

Starting and finishing at Sage House, and with a half way refreshment station en route, riders will have everything they need on the day.

Cyclists can also look forward to a warm welcome at Daisy’s Café, based in Sage House, where each participant will be offered a complimentary hot drink before setting off.

Cyclists read to go at a previous event

The café will remain open throughout the event, serving delicious cakes, drinks and sandwiches, for friends and family supporters alike.

The sportive is more than just a ride – it’s about community, camaraderie and supporting a vital local cause.

Every surplus raised will go towards helping Sage House continue its vital work, supporting people living with dementia and their loved ones.

Karen Holman, from the Rotary Club, said: “Whether you’re a keen cyclist or a casual rider looking for a new challenge, the Sage House Sportive offers a welcoming and rewarding day out – with every mile pedalled helping to support a local cause that touches so many lives”

To find out more and register at Sage House Sportive 2025 – Eventrac