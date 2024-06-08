D-Day remembered by East Sussex Veterans Hub with US Air Force
This US/UK joint event was organised to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the amphibious and airborne landings in Normandy in 1944.
The day’s program provided an opportunity to tour the base and observe the various operational roles of an important NATO unit.
It started with a gathering at the Strike Eagle Complex, where a senior member of the USAF base gave a warm welcome and outlined their mission brief.
Bernard Stonestreet, CEO of ESVH, said: “This visit proved to be an uplifting experience for all of us and served as a powerful reminder of the joint contributions that were and continue to be made by both the UK and US Forces and the significant impact they have on the defence of our nations and Europe.”
