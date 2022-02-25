The whole vaccination roll out experience was captured by a lady who designed the wall quilt. You can watch the video of Dame Judi unveiling the quilt below

Dame Judi had her vaccination at the Smallfield Hall and she said it was a pleasure too be there to unveil the quilt.so that was why we asked her to do the unveiling.

The Oscar winner said: ""This is particularly marvelous for me and David [Mills] to be her this evening to be here with friends and without masks and also it gives me an opportunity to thank everybody so sincerely for keeping us safe.

"We came down here for our vaccinations, we were kept for 15 minutes, then we were let go again, we met a few friends behind our masks.

"But what is so wonderful is we are coming together without masks this evening as a group. It seems, particularly at the moment, important to be surrounded by friends

"And what has happened, I know with this quilt is, it's something we can all refer to, we can always see it any time. It will remind of a time that was rather grim. But out of that time has come something I think is rather beautiful.

Dame Judi Dench at the unveiling

"I used to sew all the time, I was never without a piece of embroidery or something in my hand like tapestry and I can't do it any more now, that's why it's even better for me to be asked to unveil this tonight."

Fiona Reilly, head of PR and Communications for Horley Lions, said: "The event was to celebrate and mark the success of the vaccination roll out which started over in the Centenary Hall in Smallfield in January 2021 where myself and others all volunteered to support the roll out working alongside the Alliance for Better Care.

"We were all issued with COVID Marshal high vis jackets and helped in shifts man the car park, clean chairs and ensure support was provided where needed, especially to the elderly who were vaccinated first of course.

The quilt, which was unveiled by Dame Judi Dench

"We were all very excited to have Dame Judy there."

