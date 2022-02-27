Dame Kelly Holmes joins runners in Brighton Half Marathon

After starting the main 13.1 mile race at 9am this morning, retired Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes joined thousands of runners in this year's Brighton Half Marathon.

This year's marathon saw the largest field in the event's 32 year history, with more runners than ever lacing up their shoes to compete, including three former Team GB athletes. It also marked the 30th anniversary of Team Beacon, the HIV charity which organises the race.

The route took runners past the seafront clifftops of East Brighton The Grand Brighton hotel, the i360, the Brighton Palace Pier and the beach huts of Hove seafront.

Dame Kelly Holmes

In the men's race, Ross Skelton of HY runners took first place, with an impressive time of 67 minutes and 48 seconds. Moments behind him was silver medallist Marshall Smith of Ashford AC, who came home in 68 minutes and 18 seconds, and, hot on his heels came Simon Heath of Brighton Phoenix who finished in 68 minutes and 58 seconds.

Elite runner Charlotte Ragan of Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC won the women's race with her time of 79 minutes and 14 seconds. Taking second place was Rachel Gifford of Birmingham Running Athletics & Triathlon Club in 79 minutes and 26 seconds. Third place, meanwhile, went to Emma Navesey of Lewes AC, who finished in 79 minutes and 46 seconds.

In the wheelchair race, which started at 8.57am, Moatez Jomni of the Weir Archer Academy brought home the gold with a time of 62 minutes and 15 seconds, while the women's race was won by Eden Rainbow-Cooper, also from the Weir Archer Academy, who finished in 73 minutes and 18 seconds.

But it's not just about the elite runners. The vast majority of competitors this morning were everyday athletes trying to raise money for causes close to their hearts, a goal achieved in emphatic fashion by the thousands of participants who donated to more than 24 local and national charities.

Bill Puddicombe, executive director of Sussex Beacon said:"We are so happy to be back in our regular slot at the start of the race calendar, with a full field and the wheelchair race returning.

"This has been a very special race for us as it marks the 30 year anniversary of the Sussex Beacon. The Brighton Half Marathon is the main fundraising event for The Sussex Beacon, but we also raise money for over 24 other charities, so it means a great deal to us to be back putting on this incredible event. A huge thank you to everyone who has come down today to run, volunteer and support the runners!"