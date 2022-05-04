Date set for Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis

Armed Forces Day is due to make a much-anticipated return to our town, after a Covid-19 enforced hiatus of two years.

The event, which takes place in towns and cities across the country, celebrates the service of men and women in all three branches of the armed forces.

Taking place on June 18, in Waterloo Square, Bognor’s event will feature demonstrations by serving members of the armed forces, veterans and a variety of town youth groups.

“The big thing for us this year is the cadet groups. Bognor Regis has got three excellent cadet groups: the sea cadets, the air cadets and the army cadets,” said David Hewings, an Armed Forces Day organiser and member of RAF Association branch 381.

“This will be very much about the youth organisation event, as well. It’s just as much about looking forward, to future generations of servicemen and women, as it is looking back and paying tribute to those who have already served.”

That means there’s a jam-packed schedule for members of the public to look forward to when June 18 finally rolls around.

“We’ve got a good entertainment programme ready to go,” Mr Hewings said.

“I know a lot of people like the music and we’ve got the silhouette show which will come after the re-dedication of the HMS Barbara memorial at the pier.”

Reflecting this year’s focus on young people, Armed Forces Day will also give Bognor’s cadet squadrons a chance to strut their stuff.

“The army cadets will be bringing their kit cars and there will be a competition between them and the air cadets to see who can set it up faster,” Mr Hewings said.

This year’s event will also coincide with the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War and the formation of the RAF Regiment, which celebrated its 80th anniversary this February.

Mr Hewings said both anniversaries will ‘absolutely be in our minds’ as the event takes place.

To find out more about our town’s armed forces day event, and for photos of previous events, visit armedforcesdaybr.org