Dead porpoise found on East Sussex beach

A dead porpoise was found on an East Sussex beach at the weekend.

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:08 pm

Fran Simpson found the animal on Saturday morning (April 2) at around 9.15am.

The animal was discovered on the beach near the Rye Bay Caravan Park in Pett Level Road, Winchelsea.

At first it was believed to be a whale that had washed up on the beach.

The whale that was found on Rye beach SUS-220404-100356001

The charity, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said the animal is believed to be a harbour porpoise, a small marine mammal similar in appearance to a dolphin.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), a charity dedicated to the protection of whales and dolphins, said thousands of porpoises sdie every year as the result of entanglement in fishing nets.

