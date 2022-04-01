Outrage in Hastings after dead seagulls left outside primary school

Hastings councillor Phil Scott has condemned the ‘sick’ person who left a row of dead seagulls outside a Hollington Primary school.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:04 pm

The grisly scene unfolded outside Churchwood Primary Academy in Church in the Wood Lane, Hollington, earlier this week.

Cllr Scott said: “This is just shocking. Some sicko thought it would be a great idea to line up these dead seagulls just outside of the school. I would hope the police are involved and trying to track down whoever did this.”

He added: “I have no idea what happened to these poor gulls, and a few more down the road. closer to Tesco Extra on Churchwod Drive, but I am pretty sure this would not have been as a result of natural phenomenon.”

Dead seagulls at Hollington SUS-220104-092255001

Resident John Coleman commented on social media: “Who is killing them? We need to find out.”

Other residents described it as “Absolutely sickening”.

