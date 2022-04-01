Outrage in Hastings after dead seagulls left outside primary school

The grisly scene unfolded outside Churchwood Primary Academy in Church in the Wood Lane, Hollington, earlier this week.
Cllr Scott said: “This is just shocking. Some sicko thought it would be a great idea to line up these dead seagulls just outside of the school. I would hope the police are involved and trying to track down whoever did this.”
He added: “I have no idea what happened to these poor gulls, and a few more down the road. closer to Tesco Extra on Churchwod Drive, but I am pretty sure this would not have been as a result of natural phenomenon.”
Resident John Coleman commented on social media: “Who is killing them? We need to find out.”
Other residents described it as “Absolutely sickening”.
