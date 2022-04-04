Dead whale found on beach near Rye

Fran Simpson found the animal on Saturday morning (April 2) at around 9.15am.
The whale was discovered on the beach near the Rye Bay Caravan Park in Pett Level Road, Winchelsea.
According to the charity, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) live or recently-dead whales or dolphins often end up on the beach because they are old, sick, injured or disorientated.
Dead whales or dolphins washing ashore can be the result of natural mortality or human-induced death, such as suffocating in nets or even due to colliding with a boat, WDC said.