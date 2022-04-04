Dead whale found on beach near Rye

Fran Simpson found the animal on Saturday morning (April 2) at around 9.15am.

The whale was discovered on the beach near the Rye Bay Caravan Park in Pett Level Road, Winchelsea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the charity, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) live or recently-dead whales or dolphins often end up on the beach because they are old, sick, injured or disorientated.

The whale that was found on Rye beach SUS-220404-100356001

Dead whales or dolphins washing ashore can be the result of natural mortality or human-induced death, such as suffocating in nets or even due to colliding with a boat, WDC said.

More news: Ukrainian family speaks of war horrors as they settle into new life in Hastings