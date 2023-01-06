Deeds to a villa in Crete among the most interesting objects left behind in West Sussex Travelodge hotels

A crusader costume, a diamond ring, and the deeds to a villa in Crete were among the most interesting objects left behind by Travelodge guests in West Sussex last year, the hotel chain's annual audit has revealed.

The chain runs 582 hotels all over the UK, including 12 in Sussex, and, with millions of guests from all over the country every year, interesting finds are bound to crop up.

Included in this year's audit were a crusader costume, found in the Arundel- Fontwell Travelodge, a diamond ring found in the Worthing seafront branch, and the deeds to a villa in Crete, which were unearthed in Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights include a four foot light-up reindeer, neon wall art reading ‘Love Lies Here’ and -somewhat touchingly – a collection of individually lettered beach stones, spelling 'will you marry me?’

The Littlehampton Rustington Travelodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our seven hotels in West Sussex, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Travelodge findings in the rest of the UK paint a similarly barmy picture, with keys to a Sunseeker Hawk 38 Power Boat found in Torquay, A life size cut-out of Jürgen Klopp found in Liverpool Exchange Street, and a sleigh full of Christmas presents rocking up in Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Platinum Jubilee underway this year, too, staff also found their fair share of Royal memorabilia, including an oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II and a replica of the imperial crown left behind by a French jeweller desperate to catch his Eurostar back to Paris.

Read more