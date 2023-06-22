A deer has been euthanised after it was attacked by an ‘out of control dog’ at Pagham Harbour, a spokesperson for The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

They added that the deer, pictured, was so seriously injured during the attack, the RSPCA were called to remove it and tend to its wounds.

This is the second such attack to take place in the last two months, and the spokesperson said both attacks have been witnessed by members of the public, who found them ‘exceptionally disturbing and upsetting’.

Following the attack, the RSPB is calling on owners to keep their dogs under close control while walking on paths at both the Pagham and Medmerry Reserves.

The deer which was attacked by an off-lead dog at Pagham Nature Reserve: Photo - RSPB

"Close control means that the dog responds to their owner’s commands and is kept close at heel. If you cannot see your dog or it is a long way from you, it is not under close command,” the spokesperson explained.

"Wildlife/livestock worrying is illegal so if your dog is likely to chase animals or birds, please keep it on a lead when visiting the reserves. We also have ground nesting birds, reptiles and water voles around the reserves which can easily be disturbed by dogs straying off the paths into vegetated areas and ditches.”

Visitors have been asked to stay vigilant while walking around the reserves and contact the police immediately on 999 if they see an attack on wildlife or livestock. Such witnesses are also asked to contact the RSPB on 01243 641508. Pamphlets with advice on dog walking in the reserve is available at the visitor centre.