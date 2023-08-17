Three deer sculptures based at a new Horsham housing development have been given names thanks to Bohunt School pupils.

Cala Homes’ Hawksbourne development – part of the new Mowbray village – received a revamp as three deer sculptures were unveiled, consisting of a stag and two hinds standing at 2.5 metres tall.

After receiving a shortlist of names from the children, it has now been revealed that the deer will be called ‘Parker’, after the Warnham Deer Park, and ‘Bo’ and ‘Hunter’ after the school.

Plaques are due to be installed next to the sculptures in coming months, making the names official, and the children who brainstormed the winning names – Tristan, Pippa and Bethany – will be receiving prizes for their help.

Two of the three winners from Bohunt School, Tristan and Pippa alongside the deer they named and representatives from Cala Homes. Photo contributed

The sculptures were created by award-winning British artist Jane Ackroyd who used to live in Horsham and took inspiration from the surrounding areas of the development where deer are frequently spotted.

Her works and previous commissions have been highly acclaimed, winning her the Europa Nostra Prize in 1993 and an award from The Jackson Pollock-Lee Krasner Foundation in 1995.

Jane said: “I have always been inspired by nature and animals so when given this commission, I thought it was an exciting proposal.

“Cala Homes gave me the freedom to improvise and create a bit of drama. I picture the one and a half times life-size stag standing boldly, looking directly forward as if on a mission.

“The sculptures were a powerful group to make, all improvised, one piece of steel at a time and I am thrilled to hear they have been given names worthy of their solidity and incredible sculptural form.”

Cala Homes sales director Liz Stone said: “At Cala, we have built Hawksbourne with the local area in mind, recognising what makes Horsham so special and a great place to call home.

“The deer sculptures are the perfect addition to this community, creating a sense of homeliness and locally inspired beauty.

“Now the deer have been officially named, they finally feel like part of the Hawksbourne family, and we would like to thank Bohunt School for their help in making this happen.