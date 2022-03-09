Delight after Archbishop of Canterbury visits Chichester

He met with students, community and church leaders, refugees and prisoners – as well as connecting with clergy from rural churches.
Over the weekend the Archbishop gave interviews in which he shared his views on many issues facing local communities including Ukraine, refugees, homelessness, the current state of the housing market and how parishes are responding to local needs.
At Chichester Cathedral, after Evensong, the Dean of Chichester held a reception at which everyone was invited and the Archbishop was joined by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner as they met members of the local community.
The Bishop of Chichester said: “What a wonderful weekend it has been. Archbishop Justin said how much he has discovered that is good and beautiful and wonderful in the Diocese of Chichester.
“He has shown us how faith can be nurtured in other people. He has also encouraged us in our faith. Thank you, we are so encouraged.”
