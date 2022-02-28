Road closures and major roadworks in and near Chichester

The latest major roadworks in and around the Chichester area

The latest major works list from National Highways and one.network includes:

• Oving Road leading onto A27, closed while works to make major changes to the junction takes place.

• A286, Cocking Hill to Town Lane, Singleton. Road closure between 8pm and 5.30am between the junctions of A286 Cocking Hill and Town Lane for Ash Die Back Works until April 1. Diversion in place.

• Tower Street, Chichester. Road Closure from the junctions with Woolstaplers to West Street with works taking place outside the Novium Museum to undertake the cleaning of facades until March 4.

• A27 eastbound and westbound, Havant to Crockerhill, lane closures due to mobile works for litter picking until March 5.

• Stockbridge Road, Chichester. Traffic control (stop/go boards) during roadworks until March 4.

• Main Road, Fishbourne. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until March 15.

• Portsmouth Road (A259), Fishbourne. Traffic control (give and take) during roadworks until March 12.

• Farm Lane, Nutbourne. 24hr road closure on Farm Lane and School Lane between the junction with Main Road to replace water mains until April 8. No diversion will be in place and access will be maintained for residents.

• Stane Street, Westhampnett. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until May 31.

• High Street, Selsey. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until March 7.

• The Street, Boxgrove. Road Closure between A27 Arundel Road and A285 Stane Street to clear carriageway blockages. Until March 2.

• Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until March 4.

• Midhurst Road, Lavant. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until March 3.

• A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until March 2

For more details visit: https://one.network/uk/westsussex