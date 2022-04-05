The team in the Memory Lane Unit at Kingsland House were thrilled with the gifts, which will encourage hand and eye co-ordination, fine motor skills and number and colour recognition.

Debbie and Barry Thornton, the parents of carer Lindsey Cooper, have spent the past two months designing and creating the gifts so residents of all capacities and mobilities can enjoy different sensory experiences.

Sensory gifts designed and made by Debbie and Barry Thornton for Kingsland House care home in Shoreham

Donna Guyver, lead activities co-ordinator, said they were ‘so overwhelmed by this truly amazing gesture’ and extremely grateful.

Debbie’s father had dementia and three years ago, she suffered a stroke and is now taken care of by Barry.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “The impact that these sensory items have already had in a short space of time has been incredible. Residents have shown absolute delight when playing with them. It has been a real joy to see the increased interaction from residents within our home in such a short time.”

Kingsland House is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides specialist dementia care.

