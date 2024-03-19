Deputy mayor joins Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club for Red Nose Training Night
Littlehampton deputy mayor Sean Lee was there to watch and even donned a red nose for the photoshoot at The Wave last Wednesday.
Club chairman David Slade set a tough challenge for each of two relay teams, to swim 100 lengths towing a manikin that was half filled with water in an hour, while wearing red noses.
David said: "Special red noses were secured this year, as last year’s papier mâché versions didn’t work too well! Team 1 managed it just inside the hour and the slightly less experienced Team 2 managed it, having secured an extra 10 minutes' pool time courtesy of The Wave management.
"This year, donations are to be split four ways, with 25 per cent each going to the club, Comic Relief, Littlehampton Food Bank and the MCF Charity 2028 Festival."
"Club mascot Norman the Newfy and his purchasing team will be visiting Sainsbury’s to buy food stuff for the food bank as soon as all donations are collected. There’s still time to donate however, contact [email protected] if you feel you want to help."
A special free taster session will take place at The Wave on Wednesday, April 10, from noon until 1pm and anyone aged 12 years or older is invited to turn up. More information can be found on the Club website www.lwlsc.co.uk
You just need to be able to swim two lengths reasonably well, and bring swim kit and a long-sleeve shirt, which will get wet. Gather in the pool reception/café no later than 11.45am. David explained: "We have three newly-qualified young instructors who need new interested people to form classes to instruct."