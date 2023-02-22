Desirable Hastings property: This is what seaside living with stunning coastal views will cost you

A ​stunning St Leonards seaside apartment with panoramic coastal views has become available

This ​one double bedroom second floor apartment located directly on the seafront at sought after Eversfield Place and enjoys spectacular sea views.

Positioned on the promenade between the iconic Hastings Pier and Warrior Square the property is in a superb position to enjoy all the town has to offer with all amenities close by.

It has a period feature fireplace and ornate ceiling coving. A compact modern fitted kitchen leads off from the living room. The master bedroom is at the rear of the building offering a quieter space. There is also a modern fitted bathroom with a white suite and WC.It is on the market with Wyatt Hughes with an asking price of £260,000.

1 . Eversfield Place The apartment is on the seafront at Eversfield Place Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Eversfield Place The apartment has amazing sea views Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Eversfield Place The living room has a bay window overlooking the seafront Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Eversfield Place The spacious double bedroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales