Desirable property: Take a look inside this historic Grade II listed cottage for sale in one of the most famous towns in Sussex

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to live in a charming cottage in the centre of a town that changed the course of history, this could be your opportunity.

The Grade II listed cottage, parts of which date as far back as 1433, is in Battle, the town made famous for being the site of the Battle of Hastings in 1066 when William and the Norman invaders triumphed against King Harold’s Saxons on the field of Senlac.

The cottage, is situated in Mount Street, close to the High Street with its famous Abbey. It is on the market, chain free, with Campbell’s estate agents, who are inviting offers over £260,000.

It is full of period character with wooden beams throughout, an impressive inglenook fireplace complete with a wood burning stove. There is an attractive reception hall with galleried landing, a kitchen and ground floor wet room shower area. There are two spacious bedrooms and recently installed infrared heating system. It also has an impressive galleried, first floor landing.

Battle has a station, on the Charing Cross mainline to London and is within easy reach of Hastings and the coast. It also has one of the oldest bonfire traditions in the country.

