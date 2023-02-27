Desirable property: Chance to buy a Grade II listed restaurant and bar in village that was smuggling capital of Sussex

This Grade II listed property in the historic village of Alfriston, in the South Downs, comprises a double bedroom apartment with a bar and restaurant below and backs onto the green and 14th century St Andrew’s Church.

Dated to around the 15th Century, this Grade II listed building has been lovingly improved by the current owner with a new air-conditioned cellar, bespoke wooden panelling, a new bespoke Oak bar area with original acid etched glass, new bespoke Oak coffee bar area and a refitted kitchen area. A wealth of character and charm is on display including exposed structural beams, recessed windows, wood flooring and brace‘n’latch doors.There are indoor reception areas: The first having both entrances into the building, an inglenook fireplace takes pride of place with working wood burner in situ, oak herringbone flooring as well as the coffee bar. The second reception area continues the herringbone flooring, with a partially vaulted ceiling over the bar and a service hatch/window to the garden. The refitted kitchen sits behind the bar and has a stable door to the garden. Customer toilets are located behind the kitchen with access from the garden.Upstairs are the private quarters. Consisting of living room, two double bedrooms (bedroom 1 having a view over the green) and a bathroom.

One of the main features of this stunning commercial property is the charming rear garden. Enjoying views and direct access onto the Tye – Alfristons village green, which itself is overlooked by a beautiful village church, with the Clergy House being the first national trust property, and surrounding trees - a peaceful beauty spot, popular with tourists and locals alike. The garden itself is a series of paved and gentle brick terraces, beginning with a wisteria draped pergola adjoining the property, all of which take advantage of the picturesque view.Located on the High Street within the village centre of Alfriston. The village enjoys a range of shops including general store/post office/delicatessen, several other restaurants, tea rooms, coffee houses, boutiques, several hotels, public houses, a good primary school and with Drusillas Park just over a mile away.

Surrounded by the South Downs National Park, there are delightful countryside walks as well as many outdoor pursuits. There is a marvellous community atmosphere, a lovely historic church, allotments and a village green where the local cricket team play. Mainline rail connections are available at the nearby village of Berwick. Alfriston is also served by the Cuckmere community bus.

Alfriston was one of the centres of smuggling in the the 18th century. It is easy enough to guess at its associations, with a pub called The Smugglers Inn, a restaurant called Moonrakers and streets and houses named after the local industry. The Alfriston Gang was one of the many groups of smugglers which operated in the South of England. Smuggling abounded due to the proximity of the village to the Cuckmere river sea outlet.

The property is on the market with Rowland Gorridge for £750,000.

