BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Desirable property: Hastings studio flat in sought after castle area offers taste of bohemian living

A spacious, bohemian and unconventional studio apartment with far reaching sunset views over Hastings has become available.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST

The property, in Castle Hill Road, is on the market leasehold with John Bray, who are inviting offers over £90,000.

Currently owned by an accomplished Hastings artist, it is positioned one minute’s walk to the historic Hastings castle, and two minutes to West Hill with it’s stunning views across Old Town and the channel. It is five minutes walk to the beach and equidistant to the lively Town Centre and to Hastings Old Town.

Set on the second floor of a period building the accommodation comprises a well proportioned, high ceilinged living space/bedroom with a mezzanine, a feature fireplace and an attractive townscape outlook boasting great sunsets. Down six steps to the kitchen straight ahead and a bathroom to the left. The kitchen/breakfast room enjoys a contrasting view of the cliffs directly behind the castle and looks down on the small, walled garden at the rear of the building. This charming apartment enjoys good natural light and would make the ideal artists studio or weekend retreat.

Have you read? Hastings area attraction closed to public on safety grounds.

Have you read? Hastings Old Town carnival procession in 65 pictures

The studio flat is in Castle Hill Road

1. IMG_3015.jpg

The studio flat is in Castle Hill Road Photo: supplied

The studio flat would suit an artist

2. IMG_3017.jpg

The studio flat would suit an artist Photo: supplied

The living area has a fireplace

3. IMG_3020.jpg

The living area has a fireplace Photo: supplied

The flat has sunset views across the town

4. IMG_3024.jpg

The flat has sunset views across the town Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HastingsHastings Old TownOld Town