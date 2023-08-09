Desirable property: Hastings studio flat in sought after castle area offers taste of bohemian living

A spacious, bohemian and unconventional studio apartment with far reaching sunset views over Hastings has become available.

The property, in Castle Hill Road, is on the market leasehold with John Bray, who are inviting offers over £90,000.

Currently owned by an accomplished Hastings artist, it is positioned one minute’s walk to the historic Hastings castle, and two minutes to West Hill with it’s stunning views across Old Town and the channel. It is five minutes walk to the beach and equidistant to the lively Town Centre and to Hastings Old Town.

Set on the second floor of a period building the accommodation comprises a well proportioned, high ceilinged living space/bedroom with a mezzanine, a feature fireplace and an attractive townscape outlook boasting great sunsets. Down six steps to the kitchen straight ahead and a bathroom to the left. The kitchen/breakfast room enjoys a contrasting view of the cliffs directly behind the castle and looks down on the small, walled garden at the rear of the building. This charming apartment enjoys good natural light and would make the ideal artists studio or weekend retreat.

1 . IMG_3015.jpg The studio flat is in Castle Hill Road Photo: supplied

2 . IMG_3017.jpg The studio flat would suit an artist Photo: supplied

3 . IMG_3020.jpg The living area has a fireplace Photo: supplied

4 . IMG_3024.jpg The flat has sunset views across the town Photo: supplied