In 65 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival procession

A wet and windy Saturday failed to dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part in the carnival procession.

The event was further hampered as police dealt with an incident in High Street, when someone climbed on a roof just ahead of the procession departing Rock-a-Nore at 5pm, causing the road to be closed off. Instead the procession followed a route along the seafront and back.

There were a good deal of people taking part in the processions and plenty of smiles. The number of spectators was a little down due to the conditions, but it was still a good turn out.

Local resident Kerry Phillips said: “Well done everyone. Thank you to the unstoppable who got out there and entertained us.”

Another resident commented: “It was an amazing turn-out considering the weather.

Sue Beattie, an RNLI fundraiser who took part in the procession, said: “What a day weather-wide, but we had a great time. Thank you to all those who braved the weather and put money in buckets.”

