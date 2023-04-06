Desirable Property: Hidden Grade 2 listed cottage in Hastings Old Town has some of the finest views in Hastings

The twin fronted Georgian cottage is located at the end of Church Passage, a pedestrian twitten, away from cars and roads, yet within two minute walk of the historic Old Town.​

​ The property accommodation provides an entrance porch leading into a spacious reception room measuring more than 17 ft, a ground floor kitchen built into the rear cave as well as a useful boiler room and storage. To the first floor there are two bedrooms and a recently re-fitted shower room/w.c. Externally the property benefits from having a terrace with an insulated summer house measuring more than 13 ft enjoying panoramic views over the Old Town, the harbour and the English Channel. It is on the market with Just Property for offers over £499,999.