Desirable Property: Hidden Grade 2 listed cottage in Hastings Old Town has some of the finest views in Hastings

This Grade 2 listed Georgian cottage hidden away in Hastings Old Town has some stunning views over the harbour and sea.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

The twin fronted Georgian cottage is located at the end of Church Passage, a pedestrian twitten, away from cars and roads, yet within two minute walk of the historic Old Town.​

​ The property accommodation provides an entrance porch leading into a spacious reception room measuring more than 17 ft, a ground floor kitchen built into the rear cave as well as a useful boiler room and storage. To the first floor there are two bedrooms and a recently re-fitted shower room/w.c. Externally the property benefits from having a terrace with an insulated summer house measuring more than 13 ft enjoying panoramic views over the Old Town, the harbour and the English Channel. It is on the market with Just Property for offers over £499,999.

The Grade 2 listed cottage hidden away in Hastings Old Town

1. Church Passage

The Grade 2 listed cottage hidden away in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

The view from the summerhouse

2. Church Passage

The view from the summerhouse Photo: supplied

The house has a a feature fireplace

3. Church Passage

The house has a a feature fireplace Photo: supplied

The summer house

4. Church Passage

The summer house Photo: supplied

