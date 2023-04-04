Edit Account-Sign Out
Here are the top 12 restaurants in Hastings and St Leonards according to Tripadvisor

If you are thinking of eating out over the Easter period then be sure to check out these highly rated restaurants.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

Hastings and St Leonards residents looking to have a nice meal out with family and friends over the Easter period are lucky to have a number of fantastic restaurants to choose from. These are the ones that Tripadvisor users rate highest.

Yaaze Biistro Cafe and Meze Bar at Demark Place in Hastings town centre

1. Yaaze Bistro Cafe.

Yaaze Biistro Cafe and Meze Bar at Demark Place in Hastings town centre Photo: supplied

Monellis sourdough gourmet pizza in George Street, Hastings Old Town

2. Monellis.

Monellis sourdough gourmet pizza in George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Mrrakech Artisan in George Street, Hastings Old Town

3. Marrakech.

Mrrakech Artisan in George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, in Kings Road, St Leonards

4. Remy's.jpg

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, in Kings Road, St Leonards Photo: supplied

HastingsSt LeonardsTripAdvisorSussex