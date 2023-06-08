Desirable property: Sussex flat with stunning sea views has a secret 'Hobbit House'

This beautiful two bedroom, ground floor, garden apartment on sought after St Leonards seafront has stunning views of the sea and pier from its front bay windows.

But it also harbours a secret in the rear garden in the shape of an enchanting bespoke Hobbit House. It is offered with share of the freehold and no onward chain.

Having undergone significant renovation by the current owners, the apartment has been decorated to the highest standard.The open-plan kitchen/living room presents fitted wooden shutters, a feature fireplace and floor to ceiling windows, framing the views of Hastings Pier and the seafront. Both bedrooms comfortably fit double beds, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes. The bathroom includes a bath with over head shower.

It is on the market with M&W Property who are inviting offers in the region of £295,000.

1 . Seaside property The lounge has floor to ceiling windows and overlooks the sea Photo: supplied

2 . Seafront property The Hobbit House Photo: supplied

3 . Seaside property The view from the apartment Photo: supplied

4 . Seaside flat The kitchen area Photo: supplied