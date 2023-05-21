Must see property: Take a look inside stunning eco-built house nestling in the heart of the Sussex countryside

Situated on the edge of the Cinque port town of Winchelsea and just three and a half miles from the medieval town of Rye, this exquisite detached eco-build is nestled in an idyllic countryside setting with uninterrupted views across the picturesque River Brede Levels.

The secluded four bedroomed property is on the market with Made property agents, who are inviting offers over £900,000.

It is presented to an exceptional standard with open plan living and off road parking for multiple vehicles. with an inviting wood burner for those cosy evenings and bi-folding doors opening on to a sun terrace with a hot tub. Made of Canadian red cedar, it blends it to it's surroundings with wrap around gardens and accommodation spanning two storeys. The ground floor enjoys a contemporary, open plan feel with exposed oak joinery and large picture windows framing the stunning views.

There is a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and ample storage space. On the first floor the galleried landing features access out to a balcony offering elevated views across to neighbouring countryside. There are three double bedrooms and a bunk room along with a beautiful family bathroom where there is a freestanding bath and separate shower enclosure. The main bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The property is situated in Hogtrough Lane, Winchelsea.

