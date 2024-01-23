Desirable property: Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed home in sought after area of Sussex town named the prettiest in the UK
The property is packed with period features, including beams, vaulted ceilings and a log burning fireplace and is just a few minutes walk away from the town’s boutique shops, restaurants, art galleries and an independent cinema.
The well proportioned accommodation is arranged over two floors and comprises living / dining room, kitchen and cloak room on the ground floor. Two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. There is an attractive courtyard to the rear.
The kitchen has a range of light-coloured fitted units and offers access to the courtyard. The bathroom has a separate shower cubicle.
The property is on the market with Rush, Witt and Wilson, who are inviting offers in the region on £450,000.
