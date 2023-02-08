Rare chance to buy a listed cottage in one of the most famous and historic streets in Sussex

​If you have ever wondered what it would be like to live in a Grade II listed property in a cobbled street in a beautiful and ancient Sussex town, this could be your opportunity.

Historic Mermaid Street in the heart of Rye is one of the most charming and photographed locations in the country and is said to date back to the tenth century.

With no onward chain, the two bedroomed attached property has a wealth of character features including an Inglenook fireplace and exposed beams throughout.

It is on the market with Rye estate agents Reeds Rain for sale by Modern Method of Auction with a starting bid price of £410,000 plus reservation fee.

It is situated in the heart of the ancient town close to the famous Mermaid Inn, once a smuggler’s haunt, and the Strand Quay area with its warehouse shops and restaurants.

The Mermaid Inn cellars date from 1156 and the building was rebuilt in 1420 after The Mermaid and the Town of Rye were burnt to the ground by French Raiders on June 22nd 1377.

The lounge of the property in Mermaid Street has a large inglenook style fireplace with brick hearth and an inset wood burning stove.

There is a kitchen/diner with tiled flooring as well as two upper bedrooms and a bathroom. The attractive property also has an enclosed courtyard garden.

have you read? Take a look inside the new South American eatery and cocktail bar that has opened in Hastings.

1 . Mermaid Street The property has a large Inglenook fireplace Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Mermaid Street The kitchen/dining area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Mermaid Street The kitchen has a tiled floor and wooden beams Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Mermaid Street The courtyard garden Photo: supplied Photo Sales