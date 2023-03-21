Desirable Property: Three bedroomed Victorian house for sale in one of the most sought after Hastings Old Town twittens

The stunning three bedroom terraced Victorian house spans three storeys. ​It is positioned in an idyllic setting in the heart of Hastings Old Town, at the foot of the East Hill and just moments from the beach. The accommodation here offers a wealth of original features including large sash windows and original floorboards. The first floor houses two double bedrooms with one currently being used as a second reception room, together with a family bathroom and separate W/C. A modern fitted kitchen gives access to a courtyard garden. There is also a contemporary shower room and cosy study area on the upper floor.