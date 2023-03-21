Edit Account-Sign Out
Desirable Property: Three bedroomed Victorian house for sale in one of the most sought after Hastings Old Town twittens

This three bedroomed Victorian property has become available in what is one of the most desirable Old Town twittens close the medieval All Saints Church and close to the fishing beach and beautiful Hastings Country Park​

By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT

The stunning three bedroom terraced Victorian house spans three storeys. ​It is positioned in an idyllic setting in the heart of Hastings Old Town, at the foot of the East Hill and just moments from the beach. The accommodation here offers a wealth of original features including large sash windows and original floorboards. The first floor houses two double bedrooms with one currently being used as a second reception room, together with a family bathroom and separate W/C. A modern fitted kitchen gives access to a courtyard garden. There is also a contemporary shower room and cosy study area on the upper floor.

The property is on the market with Made with offers invited over £575,000.

The upper lounge

1. Old Humphrey

The upper lounge

The lounge has a wood burning stove

2. Old Humphrey

The lounge has a wood burning stove

The fitted kitchen

3. Old Humphrey

The fitted kitchen

The property is in sought after Old Humphrey Avenue

4. Old Humphrey

The property is in sought after Old Humphrey Avenue

