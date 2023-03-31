Edit Account-Sign Out
Desirable property: Tudor style house in Sussex village has its own full sized tennis court

​This impressive five bedroomed home in the village of Ninfield, near Bexhill, is set in extensive grounds and has aa wealth of character and charm as well as its own full sized tennis court.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:23 BST

​The detached character property is set 0.6 acres. ​It boasts three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. There are three reception rooms, each with individual log burning open fireplaces, bespoke kitchen with built in appliances and a breakfast room. Upstairs the property has four double bedrooms with master suite having a dressing area and en suite bathroom. The second bedroom benefits en suite bathroom and two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are glazed French doors leading to the gardens. The property also has an outside studio building. It is on the market with Eastbourne Property Shop at £1,200,000.

Aerial view of the property and grounds showing the tennis court

1. Ninfield

Aerial view of the property and grounds showing the tennis court Photo: supplied

The property is in the village of Ninfield

2. Ninfield

The property is in the village of Ninfield Photo: supplied

Lounge showing fireplace and beams

3. Ninfield

Lounge showing fireplace and beams Photo: supplied

Main bedroom

4. Ninfield

Main bedroom Photo: supplied

