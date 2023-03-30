Edit Account-Sign Out
Wetherspoons and Hastings and Bexhill has beer festival

The John Logie Baird Wetherspoon at Havelock Road, Hastings and Picture Playhouse Wetherspoon at Western Road Bexhill have beer festivals running until Sunday April 2

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST

They are offering up to 30 ales from independent brewers around the country as well 24 new to Wetherspoon and three beers from international brewers from Switzerland, Belgium and the USA.

Beers on offer range from pale, to golden, amber, ruby brown and very dark, to suit all tastes.

The Bexhill Wetherspoon has a rooftop beer garden to take advantage of good weather.

Not all the ales will be available at all times. People can try three ales for the price of a festival pint with one third tasting glasses on offer. You can check ale availability across all Wetherspoon pubs by downloading their app.

Wetherspoon beer festival at Hastings

1. Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon beer festival at Hastings Photo: supplied

Picture Playhouse Wetherspoon at Western Road, Bexhill

2. IMG_5506.jpg

Picture Playhouse Wetherspoon at Western Road, Bexhill Photo: supplied

The John Logie Baird Wetherspoon at Hastings

3. Wetherspoon

The John Logie Baird Wetherspoon at Hastings Photo: supplied

Picture Playhouse roof garden

4. Wetherspoon

Picture Playhouse roof garden Photo: supplied

