Desirable Sussex property: Take a look inside converted Victorian bath house that has its own bowling alley and cinema
Built in 1868, the truly unique property set in a renovated Turkish Baths. It has been completely renovated and now boasts three luxurious bedrooms, a massive 60ft by 40ft living room, complete with fully working bowling alley, a huge dining table for 14 guests and a secret cinema room.
It is close to St Leonards Gardens and only a stone’s throw from the seafront and beach. The characterful property also has an outdoor sun terrace.
The Bath House is on the market with M7W Property who are inviting offers over £1,250,000.
