Desirable Sussex property: Take a look inside converted Victorian bath house that has its own bowling alley and cinema

The Bath House is a fully restored Grade II Listed building close to the sea in an historic part of Burton's St Leonards.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

Built in 1868, the truly unique property set in a renovated Turkish Baths. It has been completely renovated and now boasts three luxurious bedrooms, a massive 60ft by 40ft living room, complete with fully working bowling alley, a huge dining table for 14 guests and a secret cinema room.

It is close to St Leonards Gardens and only a stone’s throw from the seafront and beach. The characterful property also has an outdoor sun terrace.

The Bath House is on the market with M7W Property who are inviting offers over £1,250,000.

Amazing spacious interior

1. Bath House

Amazing spacious interior

The Bath House is in historic Burton St Leonards close to the sea

2. Bath House

The Bath House is in historic Burton St Leonards close to the sea

Bowling Alley

3. Bath House

Bowling Alley

Cinema room

4. Bath House

Cinema room

