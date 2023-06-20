Hastings Pier is bringing back its big beer garden amid a host of exciting events planned this summer with the launch of Piertown Hastings.

And it all gets underway this week with Queen tribute band Flash taking to the stage on the pier on Friday June 23. The coming weeks will see tribute bands performing hits by The Rolling Stones, Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Oasis, Bon Jovi and more, in a series of big Friday night concerts.

Saturday June 24 will see a sunset DJ session with Brandon Block and more, while Sunday 25, and following Sundays, sees the return of Pier Pressure, with live music from local bands and artists.

A packed summer programmes includes film screenings, fun bingo sessions, a kid’s cooking class, free DJ chill out Sunday sessions and a Dino Day with interactive dinosaurs. There will also be traders, crafts and authentic street food on offer over the coming weeks.

L-R: Mark Dickson and Damien Fell from Piertown Hastings.

Events are being run by Damien Fell and Mark Dickson, who sub-let from the pier leaseholders to provide entertainment.

Damien explained: “It struck us that there was not a lot planned on the pier for the summer so we had to move quickly and have come up with a full schedule of events. There will be space for local traders and brewers and we are hoping to create a fun, lively, family atmosphere where people can enjoy something different each time they come. Tickets for the Friday night tribute bands will never be more than £10.”

You can get tickets for the Queen event at piertownhastings.com/tickets.

