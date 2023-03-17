Detailed plans for the 'rejuvenation' of Bognor's Alexandra Theatre revealed as consultation begins

Detailed plans for the ‘rejuvenation’ of Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre were revealed today (March 17) as a public consultation set to continue until April 7.

It’s hoped the £15 million proposals will transform the existing facility into a ‘fit for purpose, state of the art venue’ without needing to demolish the current building.If plans are approved, the current 364-seat cinema, built in 1980, will be entirely refurbished with new facilities and modern architecture.

Seating capacity in the main theatre is set to increase by 386 seats, and upgrades will improve sightlines and legroom, while introducing displacement air systems and technical infrastructure for a more comfortable theatre-going experience.

Five new studios, complete with sprung floors and technical facilities, are also in the works, creating more space for community events. Some of these studios will be performance spaces, complete with staging, seating and plenty of scope for audio-visual connection to the main auditorium. Designers hope this option will increase access to keynote performances on the main stage.

A CGI impression of the current plans

Alongside improved bar and catering facilities, parts of the foyer have been earmarked for us as a pop-up display space, with the additional facility for the same in any of the new studios, subject to provider interest and requirements.

The exterior of the building is also set to be improved, with a ‘striking’ contemporary façade spilling out onto the newly-upgraded Place St Maur.

Delivered by Arun District Council in partnership with Arun Arts, it’s hoped the plans will attract year-round visitors to Bognor Regis, improve the town’s visual amenity, create new jobs, and make the existing theatre structure more environmentally friendly.

In order to deliver the improved theatre, Arun District Council secured the surrender of a long-lease on the centre from Whitbread PLC in exchange for a £750,000 buyout and a ‘landswap deal’ giving the hoteliers another long-lease on land south of the town hall. This will result in the construction, by Whitbread, of a 116 bedroom Premier Inn on the site.

Designers are currently seeking feedback on the proposals from residents, visitors and business owners in the area. To make your voice heard, contact the team directly on 0800 080 3178 or email them at [email protected]