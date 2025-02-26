Developers launch fight to build 247 new homes in South Downs village

Developers are putting up a fight to build 247 new homes in a South Downs village.

Bellway Homes want to build the houses on a former mushroom farm in Storrington Road, Thakeham – but Horsham District Council refused planning permission for the development which included the demolition of existing buildings.

However, Bellway Homes are not giving up and have now launched an appeal against the council’s decision. A planning inquiry is set to be held in Horsham on March 25 when a planning inspector will decide the issue.

When first seeking planning approval for the phased development of the 247 homes, Bellway outlined proposals for a mix of houses and flats on 38 acres of land west of Storrington Road. It maintained its vision was to ‘rejuvenate the landscape and create a distinctive sense of place by celebrating the former mushroom farm’s unique history.’

The site of the former mushroom farm in Thakeham where Bellway Homes want to build 247 new properties

However, residents expressed concerns that the development would ‘double the size of the village,’ that roads could not cope with extra traffic and that there was a lack of infrastructure.

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith is also opposing the development and has submitted a formal objection to the Planning Inspectorate. He said: “Thakeham does not need yet another development of this scale and furthermore, it is not driven by local housing need.

"Thakeham has already absorbed more than its fair share of housing for the Horsham district, mainly through the delivery of the three phases of Abingworth Meadows, a proportion of which are still unsold.

"The Abingworth developments have already delivered community facilities including a shop and village hall and sports grounds. However, other essential amenities are a drive away located either in Storrington or Billinghurst. This includes access to GPs, larger supermarkets, and the bank.”

Another 247 houses would, he added, ‘erode the community.’