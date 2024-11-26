Developers reveal plans for 130 new homes on Mid Sussex greenfield site

Developers have revealed plans to build 130 new homes on greenfield land in Mid Sussex.

Catesby Estates want to build the homes and provide public open space on land off Lunce's Hill, Haywards Heath.

They propose to provide a mix of one to four-bedroom properties with up to 40 per cent of them being classed as ‘affordable.’

They also plan to refurbish a dilapidated barn – known as Cleavewater Barn – on the site for provide a new ‘local facility’, along with children’s play areas and enhanced boundary planting.

Possible uses of the barn could include a creche/nursery, farm-shop with café, or a medical/leisure use such as physiotherapy or a yoga/training studio. A Catesby spokesperson said: “We would welcome feedback and suggestions on the type of facility that is most needed by the local community.”

The development site itself falls across two district council boundaries: Mid Sussex District Council and Lewes District Council. Around 17.17 acres lie within the jurisdiction of Lewes Council with the remaining 4.59 acres falling within Mid Sussex.

The Catesby spokesperson said: “We want to work collaboratively and openly with local residents before working up final plans which will be submitted as part of outline planning applications to both councils later in the process.”

Catesby are currently launching a public consultation on their proposals. See www.catesby-haywardsheath.co.uk

Meanwhile, they say that the Mid Sussex area of the development will include 30 per cent affordable housing with the Lewes area providing 40 per cent affordable housing – a combination of social rented, affordable rent and shared ownership housing.

The spokesperson said: “This will assist those looking for their first home, and lower income individuals and families get on the housing ladder in Haywards Heath.

“This is particularly pertinent in Haywards Heath, where the average house price over the last year was £454,861 compared to the UK average of £290,000.”